UGI Corp (UGI) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,662,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UGI by 108.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 636,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UGI by 754.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,683 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,144,000 after purchasing an additional 307,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,289,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,470,510.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $53.14 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

