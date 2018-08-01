UDR (UDR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. UDR also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.48 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.38. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 18.47%. UDR’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

