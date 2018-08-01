UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 591,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 587,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354,097 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TKC shares. ValuEngine lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. opened at $6.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 9.30%. analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

