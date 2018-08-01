UBS Group AG Has $808,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 43.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd opened at $13.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.