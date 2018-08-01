UBS Group AG Has $791,000 Holdings in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Renasant were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Renasant by 71.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant opened at $44.68 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $404,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,006,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,225. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.