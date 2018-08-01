Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBNT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks opened at $82.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.92 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter valued at $572,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 36.2% during the second quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 50.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

