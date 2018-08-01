Tyson Foods (TSN) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $73.00. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tyson Foods traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $57.05. Approximately 183,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,160,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 929,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 444,329 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,873,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,856,000 after acquiring an additional 410,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.