Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s (FOXA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 970,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 22.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 13.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

