Turning Point Brands (TPB) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.6322764237961 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Turning Point Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 7.29%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 50,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $1,408,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $177,151.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

