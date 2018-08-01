Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tucows traded down C$1.77, reaching C$74.48, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.78.

In related news, insider Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.00, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Also, insider David John Woroch sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$434,289.90. Insiders sold 12,166 shares of company stock valued at $791,590 over the last ninety days.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

