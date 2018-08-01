Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.
Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of Tucows traded down C$1.77, reaching C$74.48, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.78.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.
