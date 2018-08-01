TT Electronics (TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 279.67 ($3.67).

Shares of TT Electronics opened at GBX 229.10 ($3.01) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

