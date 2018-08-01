TrustPlus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,108.00 (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. TrustPlus has a total market cap of $990,070.00 and approximately $2,108.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustPlus coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustPlus has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustPlus alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrustPlus Coin Profile

TrustPlus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.com . TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustPlus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.