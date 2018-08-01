Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.14 and a beta of 0.64. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Margaret Tooth sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at $40,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,440,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,150 shares of company stock worth $877,739 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $224,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

