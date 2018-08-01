Trueblue (TBI) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.07. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 5.5% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trueblue by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 4.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

