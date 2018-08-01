Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY19 guidance at $1.50-2.10 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.92 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

