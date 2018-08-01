Trimble (TRMB) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.14-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Trimble also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

TRMB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. Trimble has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $251,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,461 shares of company stock worth $16,465,458. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

