Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,848,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,418,000 after buying an additional 1,255,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after buying an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after buying an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,298,000 after acquiring an additional 597,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,074,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $65.87 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

