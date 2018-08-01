TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group opened at $14.17 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,195 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.