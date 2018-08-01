Travelzoo (TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 173,150 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 173,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $2,320,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $1,139,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 24,034 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $436,457.44.

On Thursday, June 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 69,758 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $1,264,712.54.

On Friday, June 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,248 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $303,219.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 77,742 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,379,920.50.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 95,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,964 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $182,928.40.

On Friday, May 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 2,027.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Travelzoo worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

