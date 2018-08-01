Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Travelport Worldwide to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Travelport Worldwide has set its FY18 guidance at $1.34-1.46 EPS.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelport Worldwide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travelport Worldwide opened at $18.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08.

TVPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

