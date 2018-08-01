Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Travelport Worldwide to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Travelport Worldwide has set its FY18 guidance at $1.34-1.46 EPS.
Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelport Worldwide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Travelport Worldwide opened at $18.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08.
In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
About Travelport Worldwide
Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.