Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.