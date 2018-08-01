TransUnion (TRU) EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. Sells 62,752 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 62,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $4,430,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,017,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransUnion traded up $0.79, reaching $73.19, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,389. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.