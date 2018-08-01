TransEnterix (TRXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TRXC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

TransEnterix stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,398. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 137.69% and a negative net margin of 21,045.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million.

In other news, COO Anthony C. J. Fernando sold 27,000 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,780.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Pope sold 360,086 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $1,775,223.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,311.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $8,815,720 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter worth about $344,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

