TransAlta Co. (TAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.58. TransAlta has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

