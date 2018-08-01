Traders Sell Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Strength (SYF)

Traders sold shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $53.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.57 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Synchrony Financial had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Synchrony Financial traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $29.20

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,468,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 921,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,428,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.