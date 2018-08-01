Traders Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Traders sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $55.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.70 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $46.23

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 183,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

