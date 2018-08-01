Traders Sell Andeavor (ANDV) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $28.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Andeavor had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Andeavor traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $150.80Specifically, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total transaction of $2,939,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,336,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $13,999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,383,744 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.90.

The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

