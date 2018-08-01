Traders Purchase Large Volume of Visteon Call Options (VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,184.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Visteon by 261.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Visteon by 189.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 61,600.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $145.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.15 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.