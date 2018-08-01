Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $232,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,799. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 13,332,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,725,000 after buying an additional 1,306,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43,632.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 785,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,477,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 672,046 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,565,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 644,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

