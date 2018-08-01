Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139,876 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $228,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

