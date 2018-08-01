Traders Buy Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $77.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.92 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $17.76

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 150,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

