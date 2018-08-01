Traders Buy Capital One Financial (COF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $81.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Capital One Financial had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Capital One Financial traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $93.77

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

