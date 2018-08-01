Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 67.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF opened at $108.66 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

