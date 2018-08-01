Torcoin Market Cap Tops $23,561.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Torcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Torcoin has a market cap of $23,561.00 and $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.02880091 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013573 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000733 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001389 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

TOR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin . The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

