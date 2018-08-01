Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 148.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 13.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 36.13%. Torchmark’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $76,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $76,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $1,059,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,838 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

