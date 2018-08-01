Toll Brothers (TOL) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $97.51 and was trading at $97.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Toll Brothers traded up $0.05, hitting $35.31, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,088,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 564,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11,121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

