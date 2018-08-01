Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.
Timkensteel traded down $0.19, hitting $13.71, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 567,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,733. The firm has a market cap of $642.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Timkensteel has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.24.
In other Timkensteel news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 126.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 339,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,978 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 856,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 187,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
Timkensteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
