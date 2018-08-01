Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel traded down $0.19, hitting $13.71, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 567,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,733. The firm has a market cap of $642.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Timkensteel has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Timkensteel’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 126.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 339,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,978 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 856,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 187,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.