Timken (TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY18 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Timken traded down $1.00, hitting $48.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,320. Timken has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Timken by 1,368.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. CL King started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

