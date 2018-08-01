Timken Co (TKR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Timken were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 235,279 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,966,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 78,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 385,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 46.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,352,000 after acquiring an additional 338,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Timken Co has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,900.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

