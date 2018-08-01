Tile Shop (TTS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Tile Shop opened at $8.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $427.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

