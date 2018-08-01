Tigercoin (TGC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. Tigercoin has a total market capitalization of $197,645.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tigercoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029351 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000123 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00048336 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

Tigercoin (CRYPTO:TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com . Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tigercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tigercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.