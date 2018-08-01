Ties.DB Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ties.DB has a market cap of $947,765.00 and $0.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00391657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00177765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026397 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.