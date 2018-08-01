Tidex Token Price Reaches $0.0604 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Tidex Token has a market cap of $573,941.00 and approximately $6,330.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00387447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00179954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00026358 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

