Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,407,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the previous session’s volume of 234,714 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $23.95.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.48. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $244,272.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,180 shares of company stock worth $823,711 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

