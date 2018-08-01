The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTI. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $335.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of ULTI stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. 18,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,194. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $1,235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.43, for a total transaction of $1,082,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,786. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

