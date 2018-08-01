The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,682,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,175,000 after acquiring an additional 135,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $46.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.