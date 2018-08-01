Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

