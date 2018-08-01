TeraGo (TGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect TeraGo to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). TeraGo had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 million.
Shares of TeraGo traded down C$0.01, reaching C$7.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,253. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.
