TeraGo (TGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect TeraGo to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). TeraGo had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 million.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Shares of TeraGo traded down C$0.01, reaching C$7.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,253. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$5.10 to C$6.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. TD Securities raised shares of TeraGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.