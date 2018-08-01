Tenaris (TS) & Titan International (TWI) Financial Comparison

Tenaris (NYSE: TS) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaris and Titan International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $5.29 billion 4.05 $544.73 million $0.77 47.14 Titan International $1.47 billion 0.42 -$60.04 million ($0.49) -21.29

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Tenaris pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Titan International pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaris and Titan International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 0 8 9 0 2.53 Titan International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tenaris presently has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Titan International has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Titan International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan International is more favorable than Tenaris.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaris has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 9.58% 4.95% 3.98% Titan International -2.31% 1.24% 0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaris beats Titan International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris S.A. produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; coiled tubing; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. The company offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment; and off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. It also provides bias and light truck tires; and products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as high-speed brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

