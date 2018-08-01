Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group opened at $24.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 177.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

